Texas Southern University’s Power Move: Advocating for the Future at the Texas Capitol

March 3, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston’s own Texas Southern University is taking its impact straight to the halls of power in Austin, calling on students, alumni, and the community to stand strong for the future of higher education in Texas. HOUSTON – March 3, 2025 – When it comes to shaping leaders, driving economic growth, and fortifying Texas’ workforce, Texas Southern University (TSU) has been at the forefront for nearly a century. Now, the university is making a bold move, rallying support at the TSU Day at the Capitol on March 4, 2025, in Austin. This isn’t just a routine trip—it’s a mission. TSU is pushing for Institutional Enhancement Appropriations, a critical funding stream that ensures student success initiatives, workforce-driven academic programming, and cutting-edge facilities that keep the university thriving.

Why This Matters More Than Ever Dr. James White, TSU’s Vice President for Governmental Relations and Civic Engagement, laid it out clearly: “Texas Southern University has played a vital role in educating and preparing the future leaders of Texas. We are asking our supporters to stand with us in Austin as we advocate for the resources necessary to continue our mission of academic excellence and student success.” This legislative session presents a game-changing opportunity for TSU to secure funding that directly impacts student success—especially for first-generation college students and those entering high-demand industries like healthcare, education, aviation, and law.

What’s at Stake? TSU’s agenda at the Capitol is all about empowerment and progress: ✔️ Boosting Student Success – Investing in support systems that increase retention, progression, and graduation rates. ✔️ Meeting Workforce Demands – Strengthening academic programs that fuel Texas’ booming economy. ✔️ Upgrading Infrastructure – Enhancing facilities to ensure an innovative, future-ready learning environment. According to Brandon L. Simmons, Chairman of the TSU Board of Regents, “The 2025 legislative session will be pivotal for Texas education. Texas Southern is seeking increased funding to invest in student success. This funding will continue to enhance academic programming that leads to credentials of value demanded by the thriving Texas economy. Investing in student success and career outcomes is how we Build a Strong Texas Southern.”

How You Can Support TSU is calling on all advocates—whether you’re a student, alumnus, or community member—to show up and be heard. 📍 Date: March 4, 2025 📍 Location: Texas State Capitol, Austin, TX 📍 Departure: Buses leave TSU campus at 6:00 AM For those unable to make the trip, support the movement by visiting tsu.edu to learn how you can contribute to the Legislative Appropriations Request.

Houston Style Magazine readers, this is our moment to make sure TSU continues to be a powerhouse of opportunity, innovation, and excellence. Let’s show up, show out, and make sure Texas Southern University gets the support it deserves!

