Former school security coordinator charged with recording students in locker room

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A former security coordinator at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Milwaukee has been charged with invasion of privacy using a surveillance device.

Fernando Bustos, 41, is accused of recording underage girls in the school’s locker room, according to a criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. Detectives recovered nearly 400 videos from his personal camera, which was reportedly hidden in the back of a locker.

The locker room has been used exclusively by girls in grades 9 through 12, according to the school’s vice president of operations.

According to the complaint, Bustos initially refused to return his school-issued laptop, and phone when confronted, he demanded to remove personal items before handing the devices over.

The case remains under investigation and a warrant is out for his arrest.

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School released the following statement:

“As a Catholic, Jesuit high school, our first priority is always the physical, emotional, and spiritual safety and security of our students. In early February, Cristo Rey Jesuit terminated one of its employees for performance reasons. On February 18th, while cataloging items left at the school by the terminated employee, Cristo Rey Jesuit discovered personal recording devices and stored video files of students and staff members which appear to have been made without their knowledge or consent.

Because we are committed to safeguarding the privacy of our students and staff, upon discovering the video files, we immediately notified law enforcement and turned over the devices and files. We continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement on this matter.

As law enforcement’s investigation has unfolded, we have learned that some of the video files contained footage depicting students near the handwashing area in our girls’ locker room. The police have confirmed to us that the footage they have reviewed at this time includes individuals in undergarments but does not contain nudity. It remains true that this conduct is a clear violation of our student’s privacy expectations. Working with law enforcement, we have completed a full search of our school building and determined that there are no other unauthorized recording devices on our campus.

While law enforcement’s investigation was unfolding, and to protect the integrity of that process, we were limited in the information we could share. As soon as the DA brought charges on March 3rd, we contacted our community to share additional information regarding this matter.

Because the safety of our community has always been of imminent importance to us, it has long been our practice to conduct background checks on all candidates prior to employment, share our expectations around our standards of conduct with all employees, and execute regular trainings to ensure our expectations and policies are understood in practice, consistent with best practices and guidelines. There was no indication in our hiring process that there was reason for concern regarding this former employee.

We are deeply saddened by this incident. We are committed to supporting our community as we process this information together and understand the next steps.

Please direct additional questions to the Milwaukee Police Department.”

