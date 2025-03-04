Poison Control warns of increased cannabis exposure in children

By Marisa Sardonia

North Carolina (WLOS) — North Carolina Poison Control has issued an alert regarding an increase in children under 12 being exposed to products containing cannabis, such as vape products and edibles.

NC Poison Control says in 2024, it managed 1,122 instances of exposure to cannabis products, with 42% of those cases involving a child under the age of 13. This compares to the agency’s 2020 statistics that show 518 exposures, with 27% involving children under 13 years old.

NC Poison Control says cannabis products can be dangerous to children due to their smaller body weights, making them more likely to experience harmful effects. That includes cannabis poisoning, which can be seen through signs of severe fatigue, weakness, slurred speech, confusion, breathing problems, nausea and vomiting.

Poison Control asks that buyers practice safe storage practices with their cannabis products to avoid exposure.

This alert comes ahead of National Poison Prevention Week, which takes place from Sunday, March 16 to Saturday, March 22.

If your child is exposed to a cannabis product, immediately call NC Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 for confidential help.

For more information on NC Poison Control, visit the agency’s website.

