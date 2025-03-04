Tesla charging stations intentionally set on fire, investigators believe

By Matt Schooley

Massachusetts (WBZ) — Police in Massachusetts say seven Tesla charging stations were intentionally set on fire and the incident is being investigated as suspicious.

“At this point it does appear that it was a set fire,” said Littleton Fire Chief Steele McCurdy.

The fire happened Monday around 1 a.m. at The Point Shopping Center on Constitution Ave. in Littleton. The charging stations are located close to several businesses, including the Tavern in the Square restaurant and a Market Basket grocery store.

The Littleton Police Department said the charging stations were engulfed in flames and heavy, dark smoke when officers arrived.

Power was eventually shut down to the area, but while crews were waiting for the electric department to arrive, another charging station caught fire.

“The electricity is one of our bigger issues that we’re dealing with in making sure that not only the public, but the firefighters are safe,” Chief McCurdy said. “So, we kept our distance from the charged electrical equipment.”

Police said seven charging stations sustained heavy damage. No one was hurt.

“Littleton Police and Fire Departments and the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating and have determined that the fire appears to have been intentionally set,” Littleton police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Watch Reward Program Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.

Although investigators won’t say what evidence was left behind, they do say it suggests arson. “It’s suspicious based on the evidence that was found on scene,” Chief McCurdy said.

Tesla products have been the targets of vandalism in recent weeks in several states. Tesla CEO Elon Musk endorsed President Donald Trump and is now the head of the president’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“It’s not going to make any difference to Elon Musk. You’re only harming society. You’re only harming the people who actually use these charging stations,” said Tesla driver Zaheer Kalvert. “Someone could have got hurt right? Someone could have got burned, someone could have died. That’s what is the real problem.”

A Massachusetts man told WBZ-TV he has been threatened because he drives a gold Cybertruck made by Tesla. Someone put a profane sticker on the vehicle, and when he posted a photo of it on social media the man told police he started getting threats online.

Over the weekend in Maryland, graffiti was found at a Tesla dealership a day after nearly 300 protesters gathered outside the business to protest Mush and his push to slash government spending. Police said the graffiti said “No Musk” with a sign that resembles a swastika.

In Northern Colorado last month, police arrested a suspect who had been wanted for allegedly placing incendiary devices at a Tesla dealership. That investigation began in January when the dealership was vandalized and devices were found on scene.

