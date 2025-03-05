18-year-old turns dream of opening a barbershop into a reality

By Javier Guerra

SAN JAUN, Texas (KRGV) — Having a dream and turning it into a reality, that’s exactly what happened to a PSJA Independent School District graduate.

David De Leon always dreamt of becoming a barber and opening his own shop. At only 18 years old, De Leon is proving that as long as you have the drive, anything is possible.

“I always planned on opening a barber shop, so I gave it a try. I saved up money and I gave it a try,” De Leon said.

De Leon is a 2024 graduate of PSJA Memorial Early College High School. He was a part of the district’s career and technical program.

It helped prepare him for his future outside the classroom.

“It makes you more confident, to do more skills,” De Leon said. “I didn’t have the confidence, but school gave me that confidence to do it.”

De Leon just recently opened up his shop, The Lion’s Cage Barbershop, in San Juan.

He was able to learn skills to perfect perms and highlights because of the classes he took at PSJA. He graduated with a cosmetology license back in May.

“I’m really proud of him and all of the work he has done, he’s definitely had that drive from the get-go,” PSJA ISD Cosmetology Instructor Reyna Juarez.

Juarez was De Leon’s teacher at PSJA ISD and says she’s proud De Leon manifested opening up his own business.

“He talked to me when he was first started to plan about building his business, and it’s just so beautiful to see it come together so quickly, and I know that he’s going to be so successful,” De Leon said.

He needs about 300 hours to get his barber’s license. Right now, he’s pursuing a business degree at South Texas College.

“I always like to learn, more and more, because you never stop learning at the end of the day. It’s always nice interacting with people who like doing the same thing, business,” De Leon said.

The shop opened up in February. He’s been seeing an increase in customers and has been offering $15 specials on Mondays to help get people into the door.

De Leon is an example of the hard work and dedication that comes out of the Rio Grande Valley.

