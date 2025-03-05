3 autobody shop owners charged, accused of selling cars after rolling back odometers

By Shannon Knowski

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Three people in Brookfield are facing multiple theft charges after allegedly buying used vehicles, rolling back the odometers and/or altering titles and reselling them, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

According to the DOJ, investigators found 70 vehicles titled to the accused that showed signs of having odometer discrepancies.

Marvin Reed Trotter, 53, Nycole Cavins, 55, and Marvel S. Trotter, 27, own an autobody shop in Butler, and allegedly bought vehicles on Facebook marketplace, rolled back the odometers, changed the miles on titles, and then resold the vehicles on Facebook marketplace for an increased price.

“Deceptive practices like those alleged in this case are unacceptable,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to those involved in the investigation and prosecution of this case.”

A preliminary hearing for Marvin Trotter and Nycole Cavins is scheduled for April 14 at 9:15 a.m.

