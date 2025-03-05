3 separate deaths blamed on Mississippi storms

By Angela Williams, Ross Adams and Crystal Tisme

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Three separate deaths were blamed on Tuesday’s storms in Mississippi.

Thomas Lacey Jr., 71, was killed when he came into contact with a power line that fell in a Madison County neighborhood. A woman who tried to help Lacey was injured, according to Madison County Deputy Coroner Joel Shows. The woman was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Her name and condition have not been released.

A second death occurred when a tree fell on a car that was traveling on the Natchez Trace Parkway, near Highway 43 in Madison County. Shows said Paul Hardin, 63, was killed. Shows said a female relative in the vehicle survived.

A storm-related death was also reported in Clarke County, along with two injuries in Madison County and four injuries in Wayne County, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

At the peak of the storms, nearly 30,000 were without power statewide. Crews are still working to restore power to some areas.

Gusty winds that moved in before the storms brought down a house in downtown Vicksburg.

In Rankin County, a tree fell on a house on Gardenview Drive, off Spillway Road. There was also a tree down on a power line on Countryside Drive and a house with dree damage near the reservoir.

Storm damage was reported in Madison, Perry, Warren and Wayne Counties, according to preliminary information from MEMA.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.