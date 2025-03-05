Deputies rescue 2 men stranded on boat off Englewood Beach

By Samantha Romero, WBBH Digital Staff

ENGLEWOOD, Florida (WBBH) — Deputy Johnathan Smith and Trainee Deputy John Bosze of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office rescued two men from a distressed vessel off the coast of Englewood Beach last Tuesday.

“It’s tough. Thinking about it a little bit. Give me a little,” said Deputy Johnathan Smith, tearing up.

Smith didn’t expect to get emotional tonight, but revisiting the rescue struck a chord.

“Yeah. You don’t think about it. But when I, when I read like you’re talking to me about it, it’s kind of it kind of hits home,” said Smith.

Smith and Bosze were wrapping up a marine patrol drill when they received a distress call about a vessel in trouble. They raced into 7-foot waves and 30-mile-per-hour winds until they spotted a 42-foot boat violently rocking in the Gulf. They saw a man sitting motionless on the top deck.

“Another gentleman pops up from the lower stern, a vessel screaming, I need help, I need help, I have a medical condition, I don’t feel well,” said Smith.

The deputies sprang into action, tossing a rope to the stranded men, pulling their boats together, and lifting the 74-year-old cancer survivor and 77-year-old Vietnam veteran to safety. Once back on solid ground, the rescued men expressed their gratitude.

“They were really grateful, hugging us. He wanted to try to buy us dinner. I had just eaten, so we were good,” said Smith.

Days later, a letter arrived from the rescued men, which said in part:

“I cannot thank both of them enough for their selflessness and bravery. They saved two lives. We are all profoundly grateful for the quick response and professionalism displayed by Deputy Smith and Deputy Bosze. Their actions exemplify the true spirit of public service and commitment to saving lives. I believe they both deserve recognition for their heroic efforts.”

Deputy Smith said, above all, he is grateful to serve his community.

“I’m just glad, like I said, I’m glad I was there. You know, it was just it was just the right time, I guess,” said Smith.

