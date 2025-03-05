High Wind Watch continues Wednesday, thousands without power

By Neydja Petithomme

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Elevations above 3,500 feet are under a High Wind Watch from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Wind gusts as high as 65 mph are possible. Expect some trees to come down, as well as power outages in the High Wind Watch area.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, more than 9,000 Duke Energy customers are without power, including 2,237 in Haywood County, 2,622 in Graham County and 645 in Buncombe County.

Ed Phelps and his wife, Shelby Phelps live on Elk Mountain Scenic Highway.

“Ever since Helene came through, we have no trees to stop the wind,” said Phelps.

Phelps went on to say, “There’s nothing on the roads now. Nothing to stop you if you have an accident.”

There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for some severe thunderstorms late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning, with damaging wind being the main threat.

According to Duke Energy, “Crews are prepared to respond to any power outages, and encourage customers to be prepared, as well.”

Duke Energy customers can report an outage by texting OUT to 57801, online at duke-energy.com/outages, or by calling 1-800-419-6356.

See tips on how to remain safe during a storm at duke-energy.com.

