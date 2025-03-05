Maine lawmaker Laurel Libby refuses to apologize for social media post criticizing trans athlete

By Russ Reed

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — Republican women in the Maine State House gathered in support of a lawmaker who was censured over a social media post that criticized a transgender high school student-athlete.

Rep. Laurel Libby, a House Republican from Auburn, is still refusing to apologize for her Facebook post about a transgender student-athlete who won a Maine state championship in a girls’ competition.

Libby was censured by the Maine House of Representatives because she named the student-athlete in her post and included photos of them.

Libby and her fellow Republicans argued that allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls’ and women’s sports is dangerous, and they believe it violates women’s rights.

As a result of the censure, Libby is unable to vote on bills or speak on the House floor until she offers a public apology.

Libby said during Tuesday’s gathering at the State House that over the past few weeks, she has received support from people across Maine and across the country.

“I have heard from a growing coalition of women from various perspectives who have all reached out with their support for women and girls,” Libby said.

Libby also said her constituents in House District 90 are standing behind her decision not to apologize.

Libby’s Facebook post was shared on Feb. 17, several days after the Maine Principals’ Association said it would allow transgender athletes to continue to compete in girls’ sports.

The MPA’s announcement and Libby’s post caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who has threatened to withhold federal funding from Maine if the state does not comply with his executive order called “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

In a heated confrontation with Trump, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said she has been following state and federal laws and told the president: “We’ll see you in court.” Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said any attempt by Trump to cut federal funding unless transgender students are restricted from playing sports would be illegal and in direct violation of federal court orders.

The Maine Human Rights Act, the state’s antidiscrimination law, prevents a person at an educational institution from being excluded from extracurricular activities based on their sex, sexual orientation or gender identity.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into the Maine Department of Education and Maine School Administrative District 51 over alleged Title IX violations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has launched a similar investigation into the University of Maine.

