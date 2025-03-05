Man swallows nearly $1M in stolen Tiffany jewelry before arrest, police say

By Dacia Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — A man in Orlando is accused of swallowing nearly $1 million in stolen diamond Tiffany jewelry before he was arrested, an arrest affidavit says.

Officers from the Orlando Police Department on Feb. 26 responded to the Tiffany & Co. at the Mall of Millenia on a robbery call.

According to the affidavit, Jaythan Lawrence Gilder entered the store and asked about diamond earrings and rings. He told the employee he was representing an Orlando Magic player.

Gilder, 32, was taken to a private room to see the jewelry.

The employee told police Gilder jumped out of his seat, grabbed all the jewelry and tried to open the door, injuring one of the two employees in the private room.

Gilder was able to flee the store and head toward the food court, documents say.

Cameras in the mall parking lot helped police eventually track Gilder down and arrest him.

When Gilder was being taken into custody by Florida Highway Patrol, he swallowed the jewelry – scans from the Washington County Jail confirmed it.

Gilder has 48 separate failure-to-appear warrants out of Colorado, the affidavit says.

At the, jail he spontaneously asked staff, “Am l going to be charged with what’s in my stomach?”

He faces robbery and grand theft charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.