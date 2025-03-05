Mom asking for helping hand to raise money for new wheelchair-accessible van

By Nina Martínez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — A Corpus Christi mom is reaching out for help—not for herself but for her daughter, Dawn. The 3-year-old is beating the odds every single day.

She was born with an ultra-rare genetic condition. And while every birthday is a celebration, it’s also a heartbreaking reminder that time is not on their side.

Dawn is a happy little girl that can light up any room. She just celebrated her third birthday March 3. Rather than a party, her mom Kimberly has turned to the community for help.

“I know one big thing for us is not being able to leave here comfortable and safely”, said Kimberly.

Kimberly needs a safe and reliable vehicle that allows her daughter to experience the world while she still can.

“There are things that i have found for her to do out of town but it’s hard to get there.”

Dawn was born with Mucolipidosis II, also known as I-Cell Disease, a rare genetic disorder that affects almost every organ in her body.

“Her condition is very severe”, said Kimberly. “It’s terminal, and the life expectancy is usually under 10. Usually under 5. So her turning 3 feels like time is running out”.

Dawn is one of two cases born with this condition ever in Corpus Christi. Dawn’s baby brother Brandon was the first. He only lived two weeks before passing away in 2017.

“We didn’t know how long we were going to have her for,” said Flor Mazeda, Dawn’s grandmother. “But here she is three years later.”

Dawn relies on special medical care and therapies, which, until recently, were administered at home. But now she will need to go to the hospital for those treatments.

“We have a lot of appointments, especially now that we’ve aged out of the therapists that come to the house. We will be going to the hospital more often”.

But leaving the house is a struggle that puts Dawn at risk. The family car has no air conditioning and has mechanical problems.

“Even getting to my mom’s, which is 15 minutes away, in the summer, she is red and sweating,” Kimberly said.

That’s why, instead of birthday gifts, Kimberly is raising money for a wheelchair-accessible van.

“It’s humbling having to ask, but it’s something she really needs,” said Flor.

It would mean freedom, safety, and joy for Dawn in the time they have left together.

