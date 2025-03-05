Mother killed, son arrested at home

By Nolan Fullington

Click here for updates on this story

CALEDONIA, Wisconsin (WISN) — A 15-year-old boy is behind bars after police say that he may have killed his mother.

Caledonia Police were called to a home on East White Manor Court in Caledonia just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the scene, a 15-year-old boy came out the front door and surrendered to police.

Officers later cleared the home and found a woman dead inside. Lifesaving efforts were performed but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was stabbed and also sustained blunt force trauma. The victim was identified as the mother of the 15-year-old boy who surrendered to police.

The 15-year-old was arrested for homicide and remains in custody.

Police are still investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.