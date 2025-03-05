Police identify man accused of vandalizing Tesla vehicles in Massachusetts

By Logan Hall

Massachusetts (WBZ) — Brookline police say they have found a man accused of vandalizing Teslas in at least two communities. The suspect was allegedly tagging the vehicles with with Elon Musk stickers.

Suspect said it’s “free speech”

Cellphone video shows the moment a Tesla driver confronted the man who allegedly vandalized his car.

“It’s my free speech,” the man responded.

Adam Choi was leaving his church in Brookline on Sunday when he said he saw the man putting stickers on Tesla cars.

“I’m just really shocked and confused,” said Choi. “You can tell me your opinions but don’t vandalize my car.”

Choi said that this adds another level of anxiety to being a Tesla owner. “I didn’t know what was going to happen next,” he said. “This time stickers, and I have heard some Teslas have been spraypainted. So, I was really worried.”

Police say suspect will be charged

Police say they are planning to charge the man with a crime. His name has not yet been released.

“This is clearly not free speech,” said Brookline Police Deputy Paul Campbell. “You can say whatever you want, you can post whatever you want on social media. You can’t go around damaging other people’s property.”

The Brookline Police Department says this same man has vandalized multiple Teslas in the area.

Gillian was the driver of one of those vehicles. She says she was shocked by what happened. “No one’s ever you know yelled, you know anything in reference to Tesla or Elon Musk,” Gillian said.

She was renting the car at the time and was looking for an environmentally friendly option. She says the experience left her feeling shaken. “When I started looking around checking my whereabouts of course I was terrified. It just shocked me,” Gillian said.

Brookline Police are telling Tesla drivers to exercise extra caution amid these reports.

Recent Tesla vandalism reports

There have been other reports of vandalism targeting Tesla products in recent weeks. Tesla CEO Elon Musk endorsed President Donald Trump and is now the head of the president’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In Littleton on Monday, police said seven Tesla charging stations were intentionally set on fire and the incident is being investigated as suspicious.

A Massachusetts doctor told WBZ-TV last month he has been threatened because he drives a gold Tesla Cybertruck. Someone put a profane sticker on the vehicle, and when he posted a photo of it on social media the man told police he started getting threats online.

