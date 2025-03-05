Subway train headed towards Hudson Yards gets stuck between stations after operator passes out

By WABC Digital Staff

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) — A subway train got stuck between stations Monday night when the operator became unconscious after suffering a medical emergency.

The MTA says a female train operator was handling a No. 7 train headed towards Hudson Yards around 5:30 p.m., when she reported not feeling well.

Passengers on the train, that was stuck between Times Sq-42nd Street station and the 34 Street-Hudson Yards station, had to wait for another operator to walk through the tunnel, jump onto the train and take the controls.

The operator was taken to Mount Sinai West, according to the FDNY, where she’s expected to recover.

There’s no word yet on what caused the conductor to pass out.

