‘This has absolutely been a true blessing’: Family healing thanks to new dog from Retrieving Freedom

By Caroline Hogan

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY (KSHB) — Retrieving Freedom is a nonprofit organization that gives service dogs to veterans or families with disabled children.

The group started a new program called the White Star, Gold Star Program, which helps those who lost family members in the line of service or to suicide.

Linus, the first dog placed with a family, is making a difference for Shawn Moore and her family.

Moore lost her husband to suicide in 2024.

“The feeling of being alone after a suicide is extremely real,” Moore said.

When the opportunity to adopt Linus came up, Moore knew it was the mental, emotional and physical support her family needed.

Not only does Linus make Moore and her kids smile, but he provides comfort similar to a weighted blanket and eases anxiety.

“I’ve had him come up and sit almost directly in my lap,” Moore said. “This has absolutely been a true blessing, a gift.”

Moore’s family’s story is a solution to a problem Retrieving Freedom was trying to fix.

Retrieving Freedom Chief Executive Officer Brandon Butler explained only about 40% of the service dogs actually become “certified” service dogs.

“Historically, we adopted them out, but we thought there’s gotta be a better way to turn these dogs into service providers,” Butler said.

Linus may not be a formal service dog, but he is no doubt doing a huge service for Moore and her family.

Moore urges families to take care of each other because mental health matters, something Linus helped her understand.

“We kinda get pushed to the side because our veterans need so much care,” Moore said. “Our families need care as well.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.