Two men charged in connection with deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans in January 2024

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Charges have been filed against two men in connection with the death of three Kansas City Chiefs fans in January 2024.

Jordan Willis and Ivory Carson are both charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of the delivery of a controlled substance.

“People may have doubted this investigation because it has spanned more than a year,” Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said. “The Kansas City Police Department and my office do not rest on homicide cases until we have exhausted every possible resource. Today’s charges are the product of the hard work of Kansas City detectives and prosecutors over those many months.”

Court documents state that Willis and three men attended a gathering at the residence on Jan. 7 to watch a football game, where they consumed alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine.

When police arrived two days later, they found McGeeney’s truck parked outside and made entry through a basement window, discovering the bodies of 38-year-old Ricky Johnson, 36-year-old Clayton McGeeney, and 37-year-old David Harrington in the backyard.

A search of the home uncovered multiple bags containing a white powdery substance, later confirmed by forensic analysis to contain both cocaine and fentanyl.

DNA evidence linked Willis and Carson to the drugs, according to the charging documents.

The medical examiner, on Jan. 12, 2024, ruled the deaths were due to a combined fentanyl and cocaine toxicity.

Investigators linked the drugs to Carson, who admitted to selling cocaine to the victims prior to Jan. 1. Text message data further confirmed Carson as the group’s primary supplier.

Both Carson and Willis are in police custody, according to booking records.

