Woman drives SUV into living room of apartment while 2 people inside; no injuries reported

By WTVD Digital Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MORRISVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) — The driver of an SUV crashed into the middle of a Morrisville apartment building Tuesday morning.

The crash took place in the 3500 block of Kudrow Lane.

ABC11 learned people were inside the apartment at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt. The driver of the SUV was turning around and hit a parked motorcycle before hitting the gas and going into the living room of the apartment, according to Morrisville police.

Chopper 11 showed the SUV completely inside the apartment.

Police say driver likely won’t be charged.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.