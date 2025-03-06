‘Found my calling’: OPD lieutenant shares passion for job and music

By Maddie Augustine

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Performing during a Sunday service at the Bellevue Christian Center is a common weekend activity for Omaha Police Lt. Marcus Taylor.

“I grew up in the church, and so, early age, if we were doing chores on the weekends, we would sing as a family,” Taylor said.

Taylor said music and singing are his place of peace.

“With that being kind of the foundation, it’s really helped my attitude and my outlook on people and that heart of service,” Taylor said.

That heart of service is rooted in inspiration from his parents.

“My parents being retired Air Force, that started early,” Taylor said. “We’ve always volunteered in the community and Special Olympics, and so service has just been part of what I’ve grown up into from that example.”

Now, Taylor has been working for the Omaha Police Department for the past 20 years, and he said seeing all of the progress the city and the department have made is confirmation he’s in the right place.

“Serving on this job in regards, with the gang unit as the commander of the gang unit, homicide unit, and then felony assault,” Taylor said. “Being able to be with the community and some of the things that we’ve been able to accomplish. I’m here for the long haul. I feel like I found my calling, my plan and purpose.”

Never did he think his two passions would harmonize.

After the need arose a little more than a year ago, Taylor was chosen to sing the national anthem at OPD events like recruit class graduations.

“I’ve gotten texts from my old partner, like ‘Man, I had no clue,'” Taylor said.

And growing up in a military family, Taylor said it’s an absolute blessing.

“What that means for those who served our country and for freedom living overseas. And, the national anthem has a big time meaning for myself and for those who sacrificed it all and for those who served in our armed forces. So like, it was an honor to to to do it,” Taylor said.

Taylor has five daughters and says he and his wife have carried on the tradition his parents started of singing around the house. He also shared one of his daughters is now singing with him at church. Ultimately, he hopes everyone will continue to follow what they are passionate about.

