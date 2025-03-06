‘It was scary’: Man recounts watching tornado traveling down his street

By Shay O’Connor

GRAMERCY, Louisiana (WDSU) — Neighbors in one St. James community are picking up the pieces once again after yet another storm event.

Wednesday the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-O tornado hit Gramercy Tuesday night.

WDSU Reporter Shay O’Connor spent the day in the small town of Gramercy, speaking with families who said they had just finished building after Hurricane Ida.

In Gramercy Park, neighbors said everything happened so quickly. Before they could blink a tornado ripped through their neighborhood.

Resident Damon Ursin said, “I was sitting near the window watching a baseball game. I heard a boom and the door was trying to come open. I propped against the door trying to keep the door closed.”

Ursin said he had just finished celebrating Mardi Gras and was watching a baseball game when he saw the tornado.

“Through the field, we saw the tornado coming through the field and went down our street. Probably got from the field to the end of our street in about 3 to four minutes,” said Ursin.

He said all he could think about was keeping his family safe.

Ursin said, “Stay safe till everything was clear then we were able to go outside and check on damage. We lost the fence. The mailbox was across the street. My gate was in my neighbor’s yard.”

Another man, Johnny Sullivan said he was boarding a plane back home to Louisiana when he learned of the tornado.

Sullivan said, “I got a call when that a tornado had just hit my house. I’m like okay.. Is everyone okay?”

His camper was thrown around, flipping several times in the process but not once did it hit his home. Sullivan is visually impaired and said he is just thankful a day later.

Sullivan said, “Some roof damage, fence gone. Camper rolled over. Some damage. A lot of damage. But it could have been worse.”

Thankfully no one was hurt, at wind speeds reached 75 mph. Neighbors were seen lending a hand to one another the following morning counting their blessings once again.

Many like Damon, who just finished rebuilding after Hurricane Ida.

“Material stuff like this. Damage to the car. That’s why we pay insurance. Little damage can be replaced. It easily could have been to where someone lost their lives. Easily,” said Ursin.

Police and other leaders in Gramercy were out assessing damage late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning and afternoon.

Many residents WDSU spoke with said they were already in contact with their insurance companies and are hoping for help fast.

