Lexington Humane Society seeks little girl who wrote heartfelt letter

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WLEX) — The Lexington Humane Society is on the lookout for a little girl who sent in an adorable letter last week, expressing her dream of adopting a puppy for her upcoming birthday. The twist? She hopes to arrange it all without her parents finding out!

In her heartfelt letter, she wrote, “Dear shelter, there is this puppy that I saw, that I really want to adopt. Can you keep it on hold until we come and get the puppy without my parents knowing? Please. Please. Please.” The letter also included a request, “and can you keep it until my birthday August 5th?”

This sweet and sneaky request was made after visiting the puppy at the Humane Society’s adoption center located in Petsmart in Hamburg. The staff noted that the letter didn’t include a return address and specifically requested not to inform her parents about her plans.

“There was this puppy that they visited, and they fell in love with it,” said Meghan Hawkins, director of development for the Lexington Humane Society. She noted that while the pup the girl was interested in—named Vicente Fernandez—has already been adopted, the shelter still has plenty of other dogs and puppies in need of homes.

Hawkins also mentioned a charming aspect of the letter: “They wanted to adopt the puppy without their parents knowing. We don’t condone that, but they did say they have 100 cents for the adoption fee and asked if we could hold the puppy until August.”

The Humane Society hopes to find the little girl and invite her for a puppy visit, regardless of whether she can adopt a puppy or not. “We want to give her a chance to play with the puppies and have a great time,” Hawkins said. “It shows the compassion that starts at a young age, which is essential for supporting these animals as people grow up in the community.”

If you think you may know this anonymous young writer, the Lexington Humane Society encourages you to reach out by calling them or visiting their website. Who knows? Perhaps this story will help this little girl get one step closer to her dream of puppy parenthood!

