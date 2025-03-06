Local Waffle House closes permanently after sinkhole causes structural damage

By Kelly Doty & Marisa Sardonia

MARS HILL, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Waffle House in Mars Hill has closed after 21 years of operation after a sinkhole caused structural damage to the restaurant.

A note posted on the building’s door at 695 Carl Eller Rd as of Feb. 27 stated the location was permanently closing.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the town of Mars Hill for your continued support over the years,” the note read, in part. “Your patronage has meant the world to us.”

Mars Hill Town Manager Nathan Bennett confirmed to News 13 that heavy rains preceding Hurricane Helene in September 2024 caused a large sinkhole to form adjacent to the restaurant. The sinkhole was caused by the collapse of a culvert that carries a creek along that part of Carl Eller Rd.

The sinkhole weakened the foundation of the building, causing structural damage and forcing the restaurant to close. Bennet says the land is privately owned and the owner is looking at options for repairing the culvert and business site.

The next closest Waffle House is located in Weaverville at 172 Weaver Blvd.

