Man jumps from burning home

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A man jumped out of a window to escape a burning home early Thursday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police and firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 1:45 a.m. in a two-story home in the 600 block of North Springfield Avenue.

One man who lives in the building said he was watching TV when he heard the smoke detector go off, and everyone tried to get out.

His nephew jumped out of a second floor window to escape.

“I went up to try to open the door to get him out, but the heat was too strong, so he went out the window,” Belton Payton Jr. said.

His nephew suffered an ankle injury, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Nine other people got out safely.

