Man sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth to drug dealers in eastern Idaho

By Kaitlyn Hart

POCATELLO (eastidahonews.com) — A 26-year-old man was sentenced to prison on Monday for providing methamphetamine to drug dealers in Teton and Bonneville counties.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Jesus M. Beltran-Zazusta was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David C. Nye to nine years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Beltran-Zazusta is a Mexican national who was unlawfully in the United States and living in Victor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Nye also ordered Beltran-Zazusta to complete four years of supervised release, but he will likely be deported to Mexico after completing his prison sentence.

According to the release, officers identified Beltran-Zazusta as the source of supply of methamphetamine for multiple local distributors in the two counties.

In November 2023, officers tracked Beltran-Zazusta as he returned to Idaho from a short trip to California. They followed him to an Idaho Falls home that belonged to co-defendant Ana Costilla-Delgado.

Officers found a pound of methamphetamine from co-defendant Jorge Hernandez Venegas as he left the house. The Idaho Falls Police Department executed a search warrant at the home, where they found 9 pounds of methamphetamine in Costilla-Delgado’s bedroom. Officers had previously identified Beltran-Zazusta as the source of methamphetamine for Fredy Munoz-Morales, of Victor, in a related investigation that occurred in April 2023.

Nye also sentenced Costilla-Delgado to 12 and a half years in federal prison on Jan. 6, 2025, Venegas to nine years in federal prison on Dec. 2, 2024, and Munoz-Morales to 12 and a half years in federal prison on June 28, 2024.

Acting U.S. Attorney Whatcott commended the work of the Idaho Falls Police Department, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration, which led to the charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney Blythe H. McLane prosecuted the case.

