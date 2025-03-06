Park ranger speaks out after layoff amid nationwide workforce cuts

By Marc Liverman

FLAT ROCK, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Hendersonville park ranger is sharing her story after being terminated last month.

Shalyn Yost-Haynes is one of more than a thousand park employees laid off across the country as part of the Trump administration’s latest effort to drastically reduce the federal workforce.

She nearly completed her year-long probationary period at the Carl Sandburg home, a historic site in Flat Rock.

Yost-Haynes said she was notified that she was being laid off by email. The reason it gave: “Yost-Haynes’ poor performance.” This left her shocked and confused.

“It was anger, it was sadness, it was disappointment. It was for sure depression. I mean some days I sat on the couch and been like what am I going to do next?” said Yost-Haynes.

Yost-Haynes said she had just received a stellar review, won several awards and was even given a promotion.

Yost-Haynes expresses that this was more than just a job but rather a career and part of who she was.

“For that to be taken away and your healthcare, your 401k, your entire life taken away, it’s really hard to come back from that,” Yost-Haynes said.

The park ranger cuts come as hundreds of national parks gear up for the summer, which is typically their busiest time of year. The Park Service said it sees upwards of 325 million visitors a year.

