Teacher who received double lung transplant helps students make blankets for organ donor families

By Elle Meyers

NEW BOSTON, Michigan (WWJ) — A special education teacher at Huron High School in New Boston, Michigan, gathered with students on Wednesday to make blankets for families of organ donors.

Jackie Dennis had just given birth in 2020 when her health went downhill. After a little over a month on life support, doctors began preparation for a double lung transplant.

“They found someone to match, and then the surgeons did their work, and I woke up with my donor’s lungs,” said Dennis.

She said the double lung transplant was a first for Henry Ford Health during the pandemic. In the years since the surgery, she recovered well and got to know the family of her lung donor.

“I’m lucky enough to have such a good relationship that I can send pictures of my daughter, I can send pictures of what my students are doing and I get to show her the impact her daughter has had on me and her little sisters get to see that, and it’s so beautiful,” said Dennis.

On Wednesday, Dennis and students at Huron High School gathered to make comfort blankets for organ donor families. She said that although the gift of new lungs brought her joy, it also brought a loss to another family.

“It’s so important, and I don’t think that they may ever know how big an impact it is,” Dennis said.

Riley Lambert, one of the Huron High School students who helped to organize Wednesday’s event, said it meant a lot to her that many of her fellow classmates wanted to help out.

“She’s a really kind person, and I’m really glad that the whole community of students has stepped up to help her out,” Lambert said.

Dennis said for donor families out there, “I’m lucky that I get that relationship but for those who don’t, just know that the donor is just so grateful.”

