Video shows alleged arsonist catching fire while setting car ablaze in Riverside County

By Dean Fioresi

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, California (KCAL/KCBS) — Authorities are searching for the alleged arsonist who caught on fire while he was setting a car ablaze in Corona, all of which was captured on camera on Tuesday.

The video shows an unidentified man standing next to a black sedan via a home’s Ring surveillance camera before flames suddenly erupt from his hand, quickly turning into a large explosion. When the initial intensity of the explosion subsides, the man can be seen as he hurdles over the property’s fence and runs down the street — all while on fire.

Police say that the ordeal happened at a home in the 900 block of Wakefield Avenue in the early morning on Tuesday, according to a joint release from the Corona Fire and Police Departments.

They say that the fire destroyed the car and caused some damage to the nearby home.

Investigators have identified the suspect as a man who stands between 5-foot-9 and 6-foot-1 with a medium build and shoulder length, light-colored hair. They believe the man fled in a white newer model pickup truck, either a Chevrolet or GMC. It has tinted windows and light-colored rims.

