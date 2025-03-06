Woman searches for answers after fully loaded moving truck was stolen

By Aliyah Chavez

Albuquerque (KOAT) — Heather Taylor told KOAT her fully loaded moving truck and car were stolen while she was sleeping at an Albuquerque hotel on Wednesday.

“Everything I have is on that truck,” Taylor said. She recollects having her grandmother’s ashes, photos of her kids, a safe containing her life’s savings, and home furniture in the 26-foot vehicle.

The truck was stolen from the La Quinta hotel located off Interstate 40 at 6101 Illiff. The hotel told KOAT it would only release surveillance video to law enforcement.

Taylor was told by APD her truck was found around 3 p.m. local time on Wednesday. But her car, and the dolly it was on, are still missing.

Her shotgun, semi-automatic rifle, and ammunition are also missing.

“What’s not stolen is broken,” Taylor said in tears. “I have that weigh heavy on me because somebody could possibly get hurt with a firearm that I own.”

Penske, the moving company she used, helped Taylor get a new truck — and also committed to helping her re-load it.

Taylor says she was moving from Odessa, Texas, to Toledo, Oregon, with her daughter and elderly mother.

