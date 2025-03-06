Wounded veteran receives mortgage-free home in Rio Rancho

By Amari Saxton

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KOAT) — Building Homes for Heroes and Petite Group’s Built to Honor program have broken ground and partnered to build a mortgage-free home for a three-tour Iraq veteran, David Halona.

This service follows the emotional moment on Oct. 26, 2024, when Sergeant Halona and his family were surprised with the news that they would be receiving a home during the New Mexico United Game.

Sergeant Halona, who comes from a proud military family with relatives who served as Navajo Code Talkers during World War II, dedicated 12 years in the army to his country before medically retiring in 2016.

During his career, which included three deployments to Iraq, he worked as both an Intelligence Analyst and Motor Transport Operator during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn.

The Building Homes for Heroes and PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program held a patriotic ceremony in Rio Rancho on March 5 at 1 p.m. to commemorate the milestone. The ceremony was meant to represent the next step in honoring Sergeant Halona’s service and sacrifice to our nation.

Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull was also in attendance for this special ceremony.

