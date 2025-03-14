LAPD releases new video of police shooting that left transgender woman from Ecuador dead

By Michelle Fisher

Click here for updates on this story

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES, California (KABC) — New bodycam video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the moments that led to an officer-involved shooting at a Pacoima motel room that left a 30-year-old transgender woman dead.

The full video was posted Sunday on the department’s YouTube page.

WARNING: This video contains graphic images, which may be disturbing to some.

The incident happened the morning of February 7 at a motel on San Fernando Road.

According to police, officers with LAPD’s Foothill Division responded after receiving reports of a possible kidnapping suspect inside the motel.

“The comments of the call indicated the person reporting, later identified as Linda Becerra Moran, was being forced to stay at the location against her will,” said police in a statement.

In the bodycam video, you see officers asking Moran questions in the motel room. One of the officers told another officer, “She doesn’t remember how she ended up over here.”

“She said she is danger to self,” the first officer said.

That’s when officers asked Moran to sit on the bed. According to police, she had told officers she was hit in the head.

Officer: “Where did they hit you?” Moran: “But don’t put anything strong on my head. Check me, but don’t put anything.”

Moran was mostly speaking in Spanish throughout the entire encounter.

Officer: “No, we are just going to check you. Where did they hit you?”

That’s when the officer inspected her head.

“I mean, I don’t see any redness or cuts,” he said. “If you get hit in the head with a bottle, you’re going to have some type of marks.”

Moran then began talking to officers about how she was thinking about possibly taking her own life.

“I won’t know how,” she said.

Police also released video from a bodycam worn by an LAPD supervisor, who responded to the scene later. His camera captured the moment Moran became agitated.

“Why aren’t you checking the hit mark I have here on my back?” she asked.

“One moment, okay?” the supervisor said.

“Alright, but don’t touch me. Don’t touch me!” Moran told officers.

She then said, “If you’re not going to help me, don’t touch me.”

In the video, one of the officers told the supervisor that Moran was “claiming a business dispute” over the room.

Moran then began to cry, telling officers to leave. She then began to yell.

As she continued, she suddenly grabbed a knife from the motel room’s kitchen area and placed it on her neck.

“Kill me then!” she yelled in Spanish.

“You got DCO [designated cover officer], you’ve got less [lethal rounds]” the supervisor told the officers.

“I need you to be in contact,” he said.

Another officer then told Moran, “We’ll help you in a bit.”

“You guys are making me do this,” Moran said.

At that point, the officers exited the motel room and stood near the doorway. Police said the officers “repeatedly verbalized for Moran to drop the knife.”

“Moran did not comply and advanced toward the officers, while still holding the knife, when an Officer Involved Shooting occurred,” police said in a statement.

In one portion of the video, you can hear an officer telling Moran to throw the knife away before she moves toward them.

That’s when Moran was shot, causing her to drop the knife and fall onto the bed.

Moran was taken into custody without further incident. She was sent to a local hospital and later died of her injuries.

Police said a knife was recovered from the scene and booked as evidence.

No other injuries were reported.

On Tuesday, police identified the officer involved in the deadly shooting as Jacob Sanchez.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles LGBT Center Chief Impact Officer Terral Russell-Slavin released a statement on the incident, demanding immediate action.

“The Los Angeles LGBT Center community is in mourning and outraged over the tragic murder of Linda Becerra Moran, at the hands of the Los Angeles Police Department,” read the statement. “This devastating loss is a stark reminder of the violence transgender individuals-especially trans women of color-face in an increasingly hostile political climate. The circumstances surrounding Linda’s death demand immediate action, accountability, and systemic change from our city’s leadership.

Linda was a vital member of our community, navigating a system that too often neglects and endangers transgender people. She sought resources, support, and safety-only to be met with the same systemic failures that cost lives. Her death is not an isolated tragedy but part of a harrowing pattern of excessive and unjustified force used against marginalized individuals. The silence from authorities, the bureaucratic delays, and the abhorrent lack of accountability in cases like hers are not just failures-they are acts of complicity. This must end now.

We call on the Los Angeles Police Commission and the Inspector General to conduct a full, transparent, and expedited independent investigation. While this process is underway, Officer Jacob Sanchez of the Foothill Division should be placed on immediate administrative leave. The investigation must not only determine his fitness for duty but also assess whether criminal charges should be filed for excessive use of force. Additionally, the actions of every officer involved-especially the on-site supervisor-must be thoroughly examined. Calling for help should never result in death at the hands of those sworn to protect us. Failing to hold officers accountable only perpetuates a culture of impunity and state-sanctioned violence-something our community refuses to accept.

Across the country, and even at the highest levels of government, transgender people are under attack, facing escalating violence fueled by anti-trans policies and rhetoric. Linda’s tragic murder is a heartbreaking testament to this crisis. Now more than ever, LGBTQ+ Angelenos need bold leadership that defends the rights and dignity of all residents, especially those most vulnerable to systemic violence.

The Center urges city leaders and LAPD officials to take swift action in ensuring justice for Linda and to commit to lasting changes that will prevent further tragedies. We demand a meeting with LAPD leadership- and we expect transparency, accountability, and a commitment to meaningful change. Anything less is a betrayal of the values our city claims to uphold.”

The incident remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, there are ways to get help. Just call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 at any time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.