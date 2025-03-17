Police arrest suspect in ‘extensive vandalism’ of Wichita Catholic church

By Lily O’Brien

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) — Wichita police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to the burglary and vandalism of a local Catholic church Saturday morning.

When officers responded to the burglary at St. Patrick Catholic Church near 19th and Arkansas, they discovered “extensive vandalism” including hate speech, damage to statues, candles and glass,” WPD said. “A United States flag was also burned.”

“Recognizing the severity of this crime, WPD officers and investigators—alongside the ATF—immediately launched a full-scale investigation. Our dedicated Crime Scene Investigation team worked diligently to analyze evidence, leading to the swift identification of a suspect,” Wichita police said on Facebook Sunday morning.

Police located and arrested the suspect in the 2800 block of North Hillside at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect, a Saline County man identified in jail records as Michael Gonzalez, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for burglary, criminal desecration and criminal damage to property. He’s also being held for contempt of court and a parole violation. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, he’s on parole for Saline County convictions of criminal threat, criminal damage to property and burglary.

“This reprehensible act of vandalism will not be tolerated,” said Police Chief Joe Sullivan. “Our officers and investigators worked tirelessly to bring this suspect to justice. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our dedicated staff, civilian and commissioned. Our commitment to protecting every member of this community remains unwavering.”

