Celebrity dog Swaggy Wolfdog banned from Dodger Stadium after parking lot stunt

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Swaggy Wolfdog, the internet-famous pup with millions of followers on social media, has been banned from Dodger Stadium.

The ban comes after the husky cruised down the stadium’s parking lot in a miniature Tesla Cybertruck on opening day last week.

Video posted to Swaggy’s social media shows the owner and husky riding in the toy car, getting love from ballpark visitors. But during the stunt, security repeatedly tried to stop Swaggy’s owner, Swagger Man.

Swagger Man clearly went for the clicks but mostly to spread joy.

“It’s to bring people together,” he said.

During an interview with Eyewitness News near Dodger Stadium, several people stopped to take pictures with Swagger Man and Swaggy while they sat in the mini Cybertruck.

“I like what he’s doing. It’s wholesome, and it’s honest,” Elvis Adan said after spotting them.

However, the stadium stunt landed the duo in the Dodgers’ doghouse.

“The officer up there, he actually was going to impound my car,” Swagger Man said. “And I was like, ‘How are you going to impound a car for 7-year-olds?’ This is not even a car from the DMV.”

While the Dodgers wouldn’t comment about the incident, Swaggy’s owner says they’re both banned from Dodger Stadium for life.

“I grew up in L.A. I’ve always believed in the Dodgers,” Swagger Man said. “One of my biggest dreams was to (throw the) first pitch, at least with my dog, but unfortunately, now we’re banned and it hurts a lot.”

Some who have seen the videos believe they shouldn’t have been hounded by security.

“They should let them go in there, have fun and take pictures with people,” Lynwood resident Brian Reyes said.

But Swagger Man says the setback is merely a pause in their pursuit of spreading happiness, and you’ll still see them cruising all over L.A. through the dog days of summer.

“I’m a voice for the community,” he said. “Not just for the community but for the whole world. I’m trying to unite everyone. I want everyone to love each other.”

