4 detained for pointing pellet gun at bystanders near IU’s campus

By Hanna Mordoh

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WISH) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office wants people to come forward if they witnessed what looked like a gun pointed from a silver van on Wednesday.

Deputies say they detained a driver and three juveniles for questioning, after getting several calls about people in the van waving a gun and pointing it at bystanders. Investigators say the weapon turned out to be a pellet gun.

The situation was first reported before noon in the in the 8900 block of West Reeves Road near Elletsville.

At 12:46 p.m., deputies we were called to another incident involving the same vehicle waving a gun at a pedestrian at the Crane Federal Credit Union on Jonathan Drive. The Bloomington City Police Department also said it received a call describing the same act at Lowes on Gates Drive.

While both agencies were trying to locate the vehicle, dispatchers say they received additional calls for someone inside a silver hatchback waving a firearm at West 3rd Street and Patterson Drive. Dispatch had several calls of the vehicle driving around the Indiana University Campus, specifically on East Atwater Avenue near the IU School of Optometry and other areas on campus.

Finally, deputies were able to pull the vehicle over on West Third Street and Cory Lane. The driver and three juveniles were detained for the investigation. During the investigation, deputies found a black Glock branded CO2 powered BB gun in the vehicle.

All of the people in the van were referred to the Monroe County Prosecutors Office for charges and investigators say the investigation is on going.

The Monroe County Sheriffs Office is asking anyone who believes they were a victim of the incident to contact their office at (812) 349-2781.

