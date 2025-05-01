87-year-old man loses $30K in elaborate scam while trying to file taxes

By Sydney Ferguson

LAKIN, Kansas (KAKE) — A Lakin family is hoping to warn others about how harmful scams can be and what families and seniors need to be on the lookout for after a scam cost an elderly loved one $30,000 and even impacted his health.

On April 1, 87-year-old Tom Grauburger was trying to file his taxes, but when he submitted them, he says the computer locked up on him.

“Microsoft defender popped up and had something about ‘problem with the computer, call this number’ and the person that answered identified himself by name and also employee number,” said Grauburger.

Microsoft Defender is a software program designed to prevent scams. The “employee” Grauburger spoke with asked if he wanted to report the illegal activity happening on his computer to an investigator and when he said yes, Grauburger was immediately transferred to what he believed was an agent with the Federal Trade Commission.

“He asked how much money I had in my checking and savings account,” said Grauburger. “Well, can’t lie to a Federal officer, so I told him.”

A fake FTC employee told Grauburger hackers were using his identity to buy illegal guns, child porn and more, sharing the following image with him as proof.

He then informed Grauburger he was under investigation, having him sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement before leading him on what would become a 3-week-long wild goose chase.

“My gut was saying, ‘this is wrong, this is wrong.’ And of course, I didn’t listen to it,” said Grauburger.

Grauburger withdrew $30,000 total from two local banks and was instructed to place the money between the pages of magazines, wrap it in bubble wrap and aluminum, then place it in a box wrapped in duct tape. Grauburger was told the agents needed physical proof of his assets and was instructed on where to ship the box.

During this time, he was forced by the scammers to stay on the phone for hours at a time so he could be monitored.

“That was really intimidating, because they listened to everything I said or whatever I did. If I was going to go to church or whatever, I had to tell him, I had to leave my phone on,” said Graubugrger.

During this time, the 87-year-old retiree’s daughter, Debi Leal, says her father was lying to family about his whereabouts as he visited different banks and did not answer calls from his family, believing that if he didn’t comply with the demands of “federal agents,” he would be arrested.

“My son’s birthday was in April. My dad didn’t call him, which was totally out of character,” said Leal. “My youngest sister was very hurt. She called me, ‘Why is Daddy mad at me? Why is Daddy lying to us?”

“I had a cloud in my mind all this time,” said Grauburger. “I was functioning well enough, but my stress level was up. My blood pressure was high.”

Before Grauburger would finally open up to family, the hackers came for his retirement money.

“Out of my retirement account, I drew $200,000,” said Grauburger. “It would have ruined me financially, because what I drew out and the amount of taxes, it would’ve wiped me out.”

At that point, Grant County Bank in Ulysses flagged the transaction and started an investigation of its own, but Grauburger canceled the $200,000 wire transfer himself when a hacker called pretending to be a Kearny County Sheriff’s Deputy and threatening arrest. He decided to visit law enforcement himself.

“I went down there, and of course, they didn’t know anything about it,” said Grauburger.

The bank helped Grauburger establish new accounts and report the scam, but his $30,000 emergency fund is gone.

“I had several projects around the house that I need to do or want to do, and that’s just going to be put off or never get done now,” said Grauburger.

Leal says her father’s blood pressure got up to 170 over 80 during the 3 weeks he was being monitored and scammed, which concerned her, considering his dad died from a stroke.

“I feel bad for him, because he feels bad, but I also I am very proud of him for being willing to speak out and educate other people about the scam,” said Leal.

Wednesday, Leal shared her father’s story with seniors at the Kearny County Senior Center, helping him spread awareness.

“These people are real slick, and I just felt like everybody needs to know,” said Grauburger.

Leal says its important for people to keep an eye on their older family members, noting changes in behavior — for example, she says her father used 5000 cell phone minutes while keeping constant contact with who he believed to be a federal agent, when he usually only uses 500 a month.

She says Kearny County is small, but through her father’s journey, she learned the Kearny County Bank sees 10 scams each week. Both she and her father are warning people to follow their gut, do their research, and at the very least talk to someone before making any life-changing decisions.

“If you think something’s out of line, listen to your gut, because you’re probably right, and you’re not going to make any mistakes by calling law enforcement if it’s a legitimate deal,” said Grauburger.

