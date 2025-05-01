Indianapolis 500 preparations in full swing, grandstand almost sold out

By Colin Baillie

Click here for updates on this story

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — May is underway and with it, the buzz is building to one of the year’s biggest events, the Indianapolis 500.

The 109th Running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is now 24 days away. Leaders at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway say they know how special this event really is.

“We’re excited to host our community for the month of May and we hope our fans and our neighbors are willing to do the same,” said Michael Kaltenmark, senior director of marketing at IMS.

Kaltenmark says there are plenty of community events that take place around the Indy 500, including Porch Parties and 500 Fashion Fridays.

“Tomorrow is our first friday of May; we like to call those 500 Fashion Fridays. So, break out your checkered flag gear, your Wing and Wheel gear, your IndyCar merchandise, wear that to work with pride!”

Ticket sales are also up for both the Sonsio Grand Prix on May 10 and the Indianapolis 500. The Grand Prix is up over 10% increase from this point last year, according to IMS.

The Indianapolis 500 is also seeing an increase in ticket sales. Kaltenmark says sales are up 4% from this time last year.

“Over the last few years we’ve seen incremental growth for our crowd for the Indianapolis 500. This year we look poised to have our second-ever sellout of the grandstands following the first time we did it in 2016 for the 100th running.”

A sellout doesn’t just mean more people at the track — it means the Indy 500 could air live in Indianapolis for just the fourth time in 75 years.

The speedway implemented a local TV blackout in 1951 after two years of live broadcasts, believing the race would draw bigger crowds if people could not stay home and watch it. Officials promised to lift the local TV embargo if the race ever sold out — and both of those things happened in 2016. The blackout was lifted in 2020, when the race was held in August due to the coronavirus pandemic, and again last year following a four-hour rain delay.

Officials have not confirmed if the local TV blackout will be lifted if the race sells out this year. Either way, be sure to tune into WISH-TV starting at 5 a.m. on race day for live coverage from IMS.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.