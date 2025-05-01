Man and woman arrested after selling marijuana to undercover detective, police say

By Daniel V. Ramirez

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A man and woman from Rigby were arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana after allegedly selling it to an undercover detective.

Cristian Balderrama, 26, and Casandra Alvarez, 19, are both charged with the felony count.

Trafficking marijuana carries the potential punishment of a mandatory minimum of one year up to 15 years. It also carries a mandatory minimum fine from $5,000 to $50,000.

According to court documents, a detective with the Idaho Falls Police Department was investigating Balderrama for trafficking and set up a transaction on Dec. 5.

Balderrama had allegedly sold two ounces of THC concentrate in the Walmart parking lot on 500 South Utah Avenue.

The second transaction occurred on April 17, when the detective contacted Balderrama on the messaging app Signal, whose username was “TheHulkThumbs.”

The document states Balderrama, using this account, detailed all the items he had for sale and which cities and times he would be conducting sales.

Meeting at the same Walmart, Balderrama met with the detective to buy 1.5 pounds of THC concentrate at around 9 p.m., according to court documents.

Balderrama messaged the detective about his location within the parking lot and the type of vehicle he was driving.

After the sale, Balderrama’s vehicle left the parking lot and he drove down West Broadway Street.

The document states that a traffic stop was initiated because Balderrama failed to use his blinker when he turned near Riverside Drive and U.S. Highway 20.

A K-9 officer arrived and advised the detective of the presence of marijuana coming from Balderrama’s vehicle.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the officers finding a backpack that contained multiple containers of THC concentrate. The total weight of the THC concentrate containers was 2.2 pounds.

The document states there were also vacuum-sealed packages of a leafy substance that were identified as marijuana weighing 98 grams.

There were also THC cartridges that weighed 84 grams.

Inside the center console, more marijuana products were found totaling 273 grams.

Alvarez’s purse was also found inside the vehicle, which had multiple THC cartridges. Police say she also had THC cartridges on her person.

According to the documents, Balderrama’s wallet contained $1,480 and was seized.

Balderrama and Alvarez are scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Kent Gauchay at 1 p.m. on May 6.

Though Balderrama and Alvarez has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

