Neighborhood honors 9-year-old boy hit and killed while riding bike

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KSL) — Blue ribbons now line fences, trees and street signs in a Pleasant Grove neighborhood.

They’re a small gesture for a big loss.

The ribbons are in memory of 9-year-old Dalton Gibbs, who was hit and killed Tuesday while crossing the street on his bike near 2600 North and 900 West.

Neighbors said Dalton was a joyful and kindhearted boy who was always smiling.

His sudden death has left a deep pain in the community.

“We all just ache for this beautiful family,” said Suzette Davis, who helped tie ribbons throughout the neighborhood. “This community is so amazing in the fact that they want to rally around people who are struggling and suffering.”

Garner Meads, a close family friend, said his son and Dalton were buddies.

He remembers taking the boys to Redline Racing in Orem during winter break for their first real go-kart experience.

“Dalton was a good little natural racer,” Meads said. “He dropped his time every lap.”

But Meads said what stood out even more was Dalton’s maturity, particular when Meads would visit with the Gibbs family for church teachings.

“The thing that I think the family would want people to know about Dalton and that I picked up on pretty quickly through those experiences is that for a 9-year-old, he had a spiritual depth to him,” said Meads. “He was a young bright light in this world.”

Pleasant Grove police said Dalton was crossing the street around 4 p.m. when he was hit by a truck turning at a stop sign.

The driver left the scene but was located later that evening and taken in for questioning.

Investigators said the driver is a man in his 80s.

His name has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing as the case has been turned over to the city and county attorney’s office to screen for possible charges.

Neighbors said they hope the ribbons show the Gibbs family how loved and supported they are during this unimaginable time.

“To know the Gibbs family is to love the Gibbs family,” said Meads. “They are the type of family that are connective in any community they are a part of, whether it be their school community at American Heritage, the ward or the neighborhood; they are very involved.”

A GoFundMe* has been set up to support Gibbs’ family during their time of grieving.

