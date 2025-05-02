Ferry forced to turn around after WWII ordnance found

By WPVI Digital Staff

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) — It was an explosive discovery near the Cape May Canal in New Jersey when, the U.S. Coast Guard says, a beachgoer came across a WWII relic that had washed ashore near the jetty.

That triggered an immediate shutdown of the waterway on Tuesday until specialists with the Navy could deactivate it.

“Every couple of years we hear about an ordnance that’s been found, so I wasn’t like ‘Oh wow!’ But it was just really cool to watch and see how they disposed of it, watch their controlled explosion,” said Robert Roth.

Roth’s drone captured the moment the U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team deactivated the device.

The Coast Guard says the explosive was discovered Monday afternoon, but with the tide and the sun setting, authorities wanted to take advantage of the daylight the following day.

During that period, some 70 passengers on board the Cape May-Lewes Ferry were delayed for several hours on the water, before being forced to return to the Lewes terminal.

Eric Hicken had been on board taking photos before the unexpected detour.

“Kudos to the Coast Guard, honestly. They took that step in an abundance of caution, you know, close the canal and turn us back,” said Hicken.

Hicken said some passengers were put up in hotels, others were given transportation home.

He returned home to Salem County at 6:30 the following morning.

