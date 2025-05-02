Man wanted for stealing $76k in packages after hacking company system, detectives say

By Stephanie Moore

ANDERSON COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — Detectives in Anderson County, South Carolina, are looking for a man they say hacked a company’s system and had $76,000 worth of equipment delivered to a store, where he was able to steal it.

The sheriff’s department said a large company along Innovation Way ordered several packages, including laptops.

They said a man managed to hack the companies system and had the packages delivered to Walgreens on North Main Street.

They said the suspect is seen entering the store, signing for the packages and then taking them.

Authorities said the packages were worth $76,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

