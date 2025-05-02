Runaway stray dog, Park Hill Dave, finds loving home with Denver Parks and Recreation

By Chierstin Susel

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — One less stray dog is on the streets and is now in his forever home thanks to the hard work and dedication of Denver Parks and Recreation.

Park Hill Dave, who had been living at the old Denver golf course, has since captured the hearts of the community.

He’s a former shelter dog that likely ran away after getting spooked, just one day after getting adopted. That led to him making a home at the old Park Hill Golf Course, where he caught the attention of Denver Parks and Recreation staff. What happened next was meant to be.

Dave might be the most popular dog in Denver right now. While shooting an interview with his owner, a woman at the park yelled out, “Is that Park Hill Dave!?” and asked to meet him.

While the pup was happy to take a photo with his fan, it wasn’t always that easy.

He spent the last year living as a stray, evading anyone who tried to catch him.

“If you got too close to him, he’d pick up his little stuffed animal, and he would kind of trot away,” said Denver Parks and Recreation Executive Director Jolon Clark.

Thanks to the help of a juicy steak, staff were finally able to track him down in hopes of reuniting the sweet boy with his family. He had a microchip, but it listed an address to a shelter.

With no humans to claim him, Clark stepped in.

“I ran right over to the shelter, signed the paperwork and brought him home with me,” said Clark. “My dog passed away last summer. And so for me, Dave needed a home, but I also needed Dave in my life.”

Wednesday is Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, and Park Hill Dave spent it with his new owner, of course, at a Denver Park. He’ll now get to live out a life in his element, exploring all the beauty of Denver’s outdoors.

“I like to go visit all of our 300 urban parks, 14,000 acres in the mountains, and make sure that I’m keeping an eye on everything,” Clark explained. “And so, Dave’s job will be to keep me company and keep an eye on all of our parks with me.”

Turns out Dave landed a new home and a dream job.

“Even though he’s been living wild, he’s very affectionate, as you can see, he’s not in a rush to run off again,” said Clark.

Dave is surprisingly well-behaved, but it turns out he graduated from Colorado’s Prison Trained K9 Program. He’s spent time in prison, a shelter, a closed-down golf course, and now he finally has a permanent home.

Clark is also using the opportunity to send a message that more Park Hill Daves are waiting to be adopted at your local shelter. In May, Denver Animal Shelter adoption fees for all dogs one year and older are just $52.80.

