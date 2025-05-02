Woman found dead, covered in concrete in apartment; boyfriend arrested

By Thomas Robertson

SUITLAND, Maryland (WTOP, WTOP NEWS) — A Prince George’s County, Maryland, man was arrested and charged this week with the murder of his girlfriend, who was found dead, wrapped in plastic and covered in concrete.

Prince George’s County police officers responded to an apartment on Ewing Avenue in Suitland on April 24, after someone reported 44-year-old Sherron Turner missing. She hadn’t been seen or heard from since April 21, an individual told police. The person added hearing banging and screaming coming from the apartment the last night Turner was seen.

When officers entered the apartment, they found Turner’s body in the living room wrapped in plastic and blankets and partially covered in concrete. She had signs of trauma on her back, face and neck, and examiners determined the cause of death was a broken bone in her neck.

Witnesses told police Turner was in a “toxic relationship” with 38-year-old Michael McClanahan, who was always at Turner’s apartment, according to charging documents.

A witness told police that while Turner had not been seen since the night of April 21, McClanahan was seen coming and going from her apartment and driving her vehicle, charging documents state.

While police were at the apartment investigating, Turner’s vehicle pulled up near the apartment, but the driver successfully fled into D.C. when approached by police.

The next day, D.C. police arrested McClanahan in relation to an assault case. At the time of his arrest, police said McClanahan was carrying Turner’s license plates and multiple Home Depot receipts for purchases of bags of concrete and pry bars — the same types that were found inside Turner’s apartment, according to charging documents.

McClanahan is charged with first- and second-degree murder and a charge linked to trying to dispose of Turner’s body. He’s still in custody in D.C., where he faces unrelated charges, police said.

