Former sheriff’s deputy accused of stealing thousands from Florida bank

By LeeAnn Huntoon

MARION COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Ocala Police arrested a woman for robbing a bank in Ocala on Saturday.

OPD responded to a call at TD Bank on SE 17th St., where the suspect allegedly fled the scene with over $5,000 before officers arrived.

A witness told police that the suspect had handed a note to the bank teller stating this was a robbery and that she was armed with a gun.

Per the arrest report she was wearing an orange medical mask and a black hoodie with the Jack Skellington character on the front.

Within 11 minutes, officers were able to locate Christina Gates Thagard, 40, driving westbound on SW College Road, near the College of Central Florida.

Thagard was then taken into custody and questioned at police headquarters.

Evidence tied to the robbery, including the stolen money, clothing, a medical glove, and other items, was allegedly found in her vehicle, OPD says.

Surveillance footage and witness descriptions confirmed Thagard’s involvement in the incident.

She has been charged with robbery with a firearm and transported to Marion County Jail.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Thagard was previously employed by MCSO as a deputy, but not at the time of this incident.

