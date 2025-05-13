Chemical explosion at lab sends one to hospital

Skip to Content
    MADISON, Wisconsin (WKOW) — A chemical explosion at a laboratory on Madison’s west side injured one person on Monday.

The Madison Fire Department responded to the incident at 510 Charmany Drive.

The explosion occurred when a worker was handling red phosphorus, causing a violent chemical reaction, according to a press release. The worker’s shirt caught fire, but he managed to remove it and evacuate with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters arrived shortly after the dispatch at 3:54 p.m. They found that the chemicals were contained, and the ventilation system was still operational despite some damage, MFD spokesperson Cynthia Schuster reported.

An employee used a fire extinguisher to put out the burning shirt. No other injuries were reported. The Madison Fire Department’s Hazardous Incident Team (HIT) and an on-site hazmat technician safely removed the materials.

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene was consulted to ensure safety. The building was ventilated overnight. Public Health Madison-Dane County confirmed it could be reoccupied, except for the affected lab, which remains closed for cleanup.

The site was handed back to the property owner once all safety measures were confirmed.

