North Carolina firefighter warns other first responders after recent skin cancer diagnosis

By Kara Peters

Click here for updates on this story

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — A Triad firefighter is sharing an unseen danger of the job after he was recently diagnosed with a type of skin cancer.

“Everybody thinks they’re 7-feet tall and bulletproof until you’re told otherwise,” Edward Duffield said, battalion chief of training for the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

He’s served with the fire department for 27 years, but has called himself a firefighter for more than 45.

He said his doctor noticed an unusual spot on his body during a routine skin screening in March.

The melanoma came back as “1a,” which is considered an early stage, less likely to spread.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, studies show firefighters have a higher chance of getting skin cancer due to the nature of their work.

“We wear a lot of gear, breathing apparatus, but that gear is not impermeable,” Duffield said. “Smoke still gets to us, and the smoke is what carries the toxins that cause the problems.”

That’s why Novant Health held a free skin screening event for first responders.

Registered nurse Meredith Smith organized the event; her husband is a firefighter.

“I remember when he was a new young firefighter. It was a badge of honor to have dirty gear that was covered in soot,” Smith said. “It showed you have fought a lot of fire, and we’re well-experienced. But now, we know that the dirty gear is actually dangerous, that’s contaminants.”

As for Duffield, he hopes his experience serves as a reminder to other firefighters not to skip routine check-ups.

“In our field, we are exposed to toxins constantly. We have to encourage the firefighters to get more screenings regularly,” Duffield said. “And if I’m the one to do it, let’s do it.”

Duffield recently had an excision surgery to treat the melanoma. He’ll check in with his dermatologist every three months for a year, and then every six months.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.