Two men accused of stealing $88,000 from ATM

By Ryan Jeltema

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WJRT) — Two men are expected to face federal charges in connection with an ATM theft at the United Financial Credit Union in Saginaw Township.

Samuel Fobbs Jr. and Johnathan Walker have been named in a criminal complaint.

Police have been searching for the suspects, believed to have used a pickup truck and a chain to remove the ATM from its foundation on May 12, 2024.

The complaint states that $88,900 was stolen from the ATM.

During the investigation, a detective in Louisiana contacted police in Michigan after linking Walker to a similar ATM theft through cell phone records.

Investigators say cell phone activity placed the men in the Saginaw area at the time of the robbery.

It is not clear if Fobbs and Walker have been arrested or are in custody.

