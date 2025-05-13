Video shows alleged mistreatment of special needs student at school; 2 workers resign

By KADN News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana (KADN) — Two employees from the Lafayette Parish School System resigned on Monday, May 12, following an investigation into the alleged mistreatment of a special needs student.

A recently surfaced video from about a year ago shows a staff member sitting on a student at Edgar Martin Middle School in Lafayette while another staffer slaps the student on the head.

Officials with the Lafayette Parish School System launched an investigation after becoming aware of the video. The district has not released the names of the employees who resigned.

Special education advocate Karen Tantzen expressed concern about the incident.

“There doesn’t appear to be any shock amongst the people in the classroom, which makes me wonder if this happens in the classroom frequently. The presence of the pool noodles were suspicious. What are they using them for? And, as someone who own child was abused in public school years ago, it’s very frustrating,” she said.

Superintendent Francis Touchet has stated that the district will take necessary actions, including firing staff who mistreat students.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.