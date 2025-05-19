Baltimore City Fire Department member dies from medical emergency suffered during training session

By Barry Simms

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — The Baltimore City Fire Department is mourning a second member this week.

Charles Mudra suffered a medical emergency and collapsed while participating in a skills-training session at the Baltimore Fire Academy, 11 News learned Friday. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Mudra was an emergency vehicle driver of Truck Co. 20. In a statement, the Baltimore Firefighters Union called Mudra a dedicated public servant and respected colleague, saying: “His service, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the safety of our city will never be forgotten.”

The fire department released a statement Friday night, saying:

“The Baltimore City Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of (Emergency Vehicle Operator) Charles Mudra, a 17-year veteran of the department, assigned Truck Co. 20, on May 16, 2025. EVD Mudra unfortunately suffered a catastrophic medical emergency in between skills assessment sessions he was participating in with his company at our training academy. Despite immediate advance life support measures being administered on scene, and transport to Johns Hopkins Hospital, EVD Mudra was declared deceased at 1042 a.m.” The mayor’s office released a statement Friday night, saying:

“Today, we’re devastated by the unexpected loss of another BCFD hero. EVD Charles Mudra dedicated 17 years of service, risking his own life to protect the lives and livelihoods of Baltimoreans. Our city will forever honor the selflessness, bravery and generosity he offered to our residents and his fellow members of the department. We join his loved ones, friends, and fellow firemen in grieving today — and we will continue to hold them in our prayers.” According to the Maryland Secretary of State’s Office, the governor ordered state flags to fly at half-staff effective immediately in honor of Mudra.

Earlier in the week, the fire department mourned Lt. Mark Dranbauer, 44, who was critically injured after suffering a medical emergency while working to put out a roof fire on Saratoga Street near Park Avenue in downtown Baltimore. Dranbauer was climbing an aerial ladder when he fell down the ladder. He was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was placed on life support.

Dranbauer was a 23-year veteran of the fire department and Mudra was a 17-year veteran.

