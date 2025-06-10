Woman tied up, robbed by man impersonating law enforcement officer



WPVI

By WPVI Digital Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A man impersonating a law enforcement officer tied up and robbed a woman at a business in Mayfair.

Investigators have now released images of the suspect and his vehicle.

Philadelphia police say it happened Sunday on the 6400 block of Harbison Avenue.

The victim told police that the suspect was wearing a baseball cap with an American flag on the front, and a tactical vest with the words “Security Enforcement Agent.”

He made off with about $1,000 in cash.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area in a white Ford E-250 van.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.