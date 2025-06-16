3 hospitalized after father, good Samaritan try to rescue girl struggling in water off Fort Lauderdale Beach

By Julie Calhoun, Rubén Rosario, Alex Browning

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — Rescue crews took a girl and two adults to the hospital after a day in the water off Fort Lauderdale Beach took a troubling turn.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to calls reporting a drowning in the ocean near the B Ocean Resort, off Seabreeze Boulevard, at around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said the calls came in about 20 minutes after Ocean Rescue lifeguards closed their towers for the day. Ocean Rescue lieutenants who were wrapping up their day heard the call and rushed to the scene.

“A lot of them were still in the area loading up equipment. They were first on scene, they were able to turn their trucks around and be the first responders from our fire rescue department,” said FLFR Battalion Chief Danny Moran.

Officials said they encountered the girl struggling to swim and her father, who was also in the water, was trying to help save her.

“She was in the water with multiple other family members. The father was nearby and able to make it to her and help keep her afloat before he went under,” said Moran.

Investigators said a good Samaritan also jumped in to help. Officials said he was also pulled under but was able to make it out of the water.

Ocean Rescue lieutenants were able to reach the girl and bring her to shore. Her father, however, was nowhere to be seen.

Officials said he was located underwater minutes later during a search and brought to shore, where paramedics performed lifesaving measures.

Paramedics transported the girl, her father and the good Samaritan to Broward Health Medical Center. Their conditions are currently unknown, but officials told 7News one adult has life-threatening injuries.

