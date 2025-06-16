Garbage truck caught in power lines in Cincinnati; outages reported in the area

By Emily Sanderson

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A Rumpke truck tangled in power lines in Walnut Hills is reportedly causing some outages in the area Monday morning.

It happened at the Eden Park Drive and Lake Drive.

The driver was able to get out safely and police responded to clear the area so Duke Energy crews can make repairs. No injuries have been reported.

Duke Energy says 406 outages have been reported in the Walnut Hills area. The time of restoration is currently 9:45 a.m.

